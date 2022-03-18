Teen Mom's Leah Messer Shares Update on Daughter Ali's Muscular Dystrophy Battle

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Leah Messer GUSHES Over New BF

For many years, Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Leah Messer advocate for 12-year-old daughter Ali, who was diagnosed with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy in 2014.

On March 17, the mother-daughter duo attended a doctor's appointment where they received good news. According to Leah, Ali's doctor "sees more of an improvement than he ever has" in the mind and body.

"He said what he sees is remarkable because she seems a lot stronger. 700+ of her type of #MuscularDystrophy," she wrote on Instagram. "He gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself. Reflex is still the same but strength is better—pulmonary is better—weight and growth chart is better than it has ever been. He even asked to take a photo with her."

Leah expressed gratitude for Dr. Tsao at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio for his practices and guidance over the years. She also gave credit to Ali for always having a positive, fighting spirit.