Ranking the Epic Romances of Grey's Anatomy

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy" Star Caterina Scorsone Talks Amelia & Kai's KISS

We need a cold pack, because things are heating up on Grey's Anatomy.

The March 17 episode of the Shonda Rhimes-created medical drama featured major updates for two couples: Dr. Meredith Grey and Dr. Nick Marsh and Dr. Amelia Shepherd and Dr. Kai Bartley. The new episode proved that things could be getting serious for the season 18 couples, as Nick (Scott Speedman) told Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) he was "falling in love" with her and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) had a steamy night in Minnesota together.

However, Grey's Anatomy is known for its epic love stories. So, we can't help but wonder how these pairings compare to ones of seasons past.

Can Nick and Meredith dare to compete with the romantic saga that was Meredith and Derek (Patrick Dempsey)? Eh, it's doubtful, as Meredith hasn't uttered a "Pick Me, Choose Me, Love Me" speech. But that might actually be a good thing because, well, growth is great.

As for Amelia? This may be our favorite relationship she's been in to-date. Yes, it's new, but it's far healthier than her relationships with Owen (Kevin McKidd) or Link (Chris Carmack).