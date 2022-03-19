Here’s How Zach Braff’s Cheaper by the Dozen Measures Up to Steve Martin’s Version

Want to know how Disney+'s Cheaper by the Dozen, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, measures up to the Steve Martin classic? Find out here!

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 19, 2022 1:00 AMTags
The Baker family is back! 

On March 18, Disney+ released Cheaper By the Dozen, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. And now, wE! decided to compare the Kenya Barris-created version to the original. Okay, not the actual original 1950 version—but the 2003 "Wow, Charlie Baker is so hot" version that we all know and love.

Cheaper by the Dozen premiered in 2003, starring an incredible lineup including: Steve MartinBonnie Hunt, Hilary Duff, Alyson Stoner, Piper Perabo and Tom Welling. Later, in 2005, Eugene LevyCarmen Electra, Taylor Lautner and Jaime King joined the A-listers for Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

And while the 2022 version has an equally impressive cast, don't expect to see Beans the frog and Mr. Baker coaching football. The new adaptation is a fresh take on the original and follows "a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business," according to the film's description.

From the family size to the hometown and everything in between, scroll down to see how these two Cheaper by the Dozen films compare.

Moviestore/Shutterstock; Disney+
Baker Family Name

Who knew Baker was such a popular last name! 

In the 2022 adaptation, Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union star as Paul and Zoey Baker, respectively, and share the same last as Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt's Tom and Kate Baker. 

 

Moviestore/Shutterstock; Disney+
Number of Children

Only 10 kids? What a breeze! 

While there are a dozen people in the family, Paul and Zoey Baker have 10 children together, compared to Tom and Kate's 12. 

Disney+
A Blended Family

In the 2003 version, Tom and Kate were the biological parents to all twelve of their children.

But in Disney+'s, Paul and Zoey both have children from their previous marriages. Additionally, the pair adopted their son Haresh (Aryan Simhadri) after his parents died in a car crash.

Twentieth Century Fox
Different Hometowns

While Tom Baker's crew is from Illinois, the Disney+ version is based in Los Angeles.

But in both films, the families move homes after Mr. Baker accepts a new job. 

Twentieth Century Fox/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com; Disney+
The Family Business

Paul Baker is working hard to bring home the bacon (and put it on the table).

Though Tom was a football coach and Kate was an author, in the 2022 film, Paul owns a family diner and later turns his homemade sauce into a franchise empire.

Disney+
Representation

The 2022 Kenya Barris–created film has much more representation. 

The Baker family includes Black children, biracial children and an adopted Indian son, as well as Harley (Caylee Blosenski), Paul's daughter who uses a wheelchair.

The film also touches upon real-life issues such as privilege and race. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock; Disney+
Family

While the two films are pretty different, the core value remains the same: They stress the importance of family.

Both Baker clans are close-knit and prioritize their family lives in everything they do.

Cheaper by the Dozen is now available on Disney+.

