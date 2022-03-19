Here’s How Zach Braff’s Cheaper by the Dozen Measures Up to Steve Martin’s Version

Watch : Gabrielle Union RELATES to Drama in "Cheaper by the Dozen"

The Baker family is back!

On March 18, Disney+ released Cheaper By the Dozen, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. And now, wE! decided to compare the Kenya Barris-created version to the original. Okay, not the actual original 1950 version—but the 2003 "Wow, Charlie Baker is so hot" version that we all know and love.

Cheaper by the Dozen premiered in 2003, starring an incredible lineup including: Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Hilary Duff, Alyson Stoner, Piper Perabo and Tom Welling. Later, in 2005, Eugene Levy, Carmen Electra, Taylor Lautner and Jaime King joined the A-listers for Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

And while the 2022 version has an equally impressive cast, don't expect to see Beans the frog and Mr. Baker coaching football. The new adaptation is a fresh take on the original and follows "a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business," according to the film's description.