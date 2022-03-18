Here’s the "Endlessly Buildable" MAC Mascara That Went Viral on TikTok: Does It Live up to the Hype?

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From lash lifts, to lash extensions, to lash strips, to lash serums, there are so many time-consuming, pricey options to get long-looking lashes. If you don't want to spend the time or money on expensive lash treatments, you need to check out the MAC MacStack Mascara instead. As the name suggests, the endlessly buildable mascara is meant to be "stacked" with as many layers as your heart desires. There are photos and videos of people layering on 40 layers without a single clump. Do you need 40 layers of mascara? Probably not, but it's nice to know that you have the option. And of course, everyone on TikTok has been testing the limits with this mascara to see just how buildable it actually is.

Makeup expert Mikayla Nogueira told her TikTok followers, "This is the new MAC MacStack Mascara. It's supposed to be buildable as f*ck. You're supposed to be able to do layer after layer after layer [with] no clumpiness. As 'Miss No Lashes' here, I feel like I'm a good person to test it." As she tested it out, Mikayla remarked, "I am genuinely just shocked at how incredible this looks." She also applied the Micro Brush version to her bottom lashes, which also got her seal of approval. Mikayla said, "I fricking love this mascara. Oh my god. I love it."