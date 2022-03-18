Lisa Kudrow Is Ready for a Friends Revival Under One Condition

In the words of Janice, "Oh. My. God." On March 18, Friends favorite Lisa Kudrow said there’s only one way she’ll support a Friends reboot. Find out what it is here!

Watch: "Friends" Celebrates Lisa Kudrow: E! News Rewind

A potential reboot? As Phoebe would say, "that is brand new information!"

The good news: Lisa Kudrow revealed that she would love a revival of Friends. The bad news? Don't expect to hear any "Smelly Cat." The 58-year-old actress—who starred as Phoebe Buffay on the hit NBC sitcom—revealed that she "loved" the idea of rebooting the show, but with different actors playing the lead roles.

"I don't think there's going to be a Friends reboot," she said in an interview with Where Is the Buzz. "I mean, not with any of us in it. Not that [Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane] are writing."

"But a reboot...where they hired other actors?" she continued. "I would be for it. I would love to see what the now version of that would be."

Hey, we'll take anything we can get! 

Although Kudrow doesn't plan on reprising her role as Phoebe, we got a little taste of nostalgia back in 2020 when the actress starred in HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion.

Kudrow reunited with co-stars and real-life pals Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the first time since the series ended 17 years ago.

During the episode, Kudrow teamed up with Lady Gaga to sing "Smelly Cat" and it was everything we could've hoped for and more. But while we could recite all the lyrics in our sleep, we can't say the same for Kudrow! 

On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed that she had to "learn" it again.

"I tuned my guitar," she said, "and then realized I don't know the chords, but I googled it. All the chords were there. Thank you world for posting the chords."

Okay, hear us out: the reboot can be about Regina Phalange and Crap Bag!

Friends is available to stream on HBO Max.

