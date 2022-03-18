Sephora Oh Snap Sale: Save 50% on NuFace, It Cosmetics, & More Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from NuFace, It Cosmetics, and Sephora Collection. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer
This anti-aging moisturizer firms the skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, according to the brand. This moisturizer was developed by plastic surgeons, It also reduces the appearance of pores and discoloration.
This moisturizer has 48.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one writing, "My absolute favorite. Love love love. I have tried so many different products but continue to repurchase. It's a great value since you only need a little, it absorbs quickly and love my skin. I also get peels and micro needling occasionally and this seriously helps calm down my skin or any irritation after. For me, it's perfect."
Another loyal fan said, "My favorite moisturizer I have ever had! I've repurchased probably 10 times, even though it's pricey. It is a thicker cream - a pea size amount is enough for my whole face and neck and I use it at night after I apply hyaluronic acid & niacinamide - but I would highly recommend to anyone who is looking for a cream that will actually leave your face feeling moisturized."
Nuface Fix Line Smoothing Device
This is a line-smoothing microcurrent device that helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles, according to the brand. It comes with the Fix Line Smoothing Serum.
"Everyone needs nuface in their life," a shopper declared, adding, "Yessss you need this in conjunction with your nuface mini or just invest in the big one - otherwise, you'll get the mini and then buy this just like me- but that's ok bc they work! I use mine extremely often and it's great."
Someone else said, "This product works great and it's a quick lift. The nuface mini shows results over time and is awesome too."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
