Todd Chrisley Mourns Death of "Amazing" Aunt Francis

The Chrisley family has lost one of their own.

On March 17, Todd Chrisley announced the passing of his aunt, Francis Chrisley. A cause of death was not revealed. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father," he wrote on Instagram, "she was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers."

Along with the announcement, Todd shared a throwback video of Francis with his mother Faye Chrisley, known to fans as Nanny Faye, in which the two sisters looked at each other and said, "We're bad bitches."

After hearing the news, several stars expressed their condolences on social media. "I'm so sorry Todd," Meghan King wrote in the comments section. "Lifting you all up in prayer." Added Octavia Spencer, "Keeping you and your family in my prayers."