Todd Chrisley Mourns Death of "Amazing" Aunt Francis

The Chrisley family has lost one of their own.
On March 17, Todd Chrisley announced the passing of his aunt, Francis Chrisley. A cause of death was not revealed. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father," he wrote on Instagram, "she was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers."
Along with the announcement, Todd shared a throwback video of Francis with his mother Faye Chrisley, known to fans as Nanny Faye, in which the two sisters looked at each other and said, "We're bad bitches."
After hearing the news, several stars expressed their condolences on social media. "I'm so sorry Todd," Meghan King wrote in the comments section. "Lifting you all up in prayer." Added Octavia Spencer, "Keeping you and your family in my prayers."
And many fans did, too. "Oh no!" one commenter wrote. "I love Aunt Francis." Added another, "So sorry to hear this news. We adore Aunt Francis and Nanny's Shenanigans! Prayers and Happy thoughts to your entire fam!"
Viewers got to know Francis on Todd and his family's show Chrisley Knows Best. In several episodes, fans watched Faye and Francis share memorable moments, including tasting wine flights with Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley, dressing up as security guards and patrolling their Nashville neighborhood in a golf cart, taking a burlesque dance class and navigating the dating scene.
