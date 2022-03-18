Why Pete Davidson Is No Longer Going to Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Flight

Watch : Is Pete Davidson Going to SPACE?!

Ready for liftoff? Not quite.

As it turns out, Pete Davidson won't be going to space after all. While the Saturday Night Live star was set for an out of this world flight on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, it appears a date change has caused the comedian to bow out. "Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29," Blue Origin tweeted on March 17. "Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

While Pete, 28, has yet to publicly address this change in plan, it's possible that his jam-packed work schedule is keeping him from the flight. In addition to SNL, he's currently in the middle of filming the movie The Home on the East Coast—as showcased in bloody set pictures from earlier this week.

Prior to his cancellation, the company announced on March 14 that Pete would be a part of their fourth human flight into space, which was initially set to launch on March 23.