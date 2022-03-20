All the Stars Who've Exited TV Shows in 2022

Watch : Colton Underwood Goes "Beyond the Edge" For New TV Show

Saying goodbye to your favorite TV character is always bittersweet.

On one hand, it can be heartbreaking to see a beloved character leave. On the other, a TV star's departure can be one of the best moments in a series, with the writers building tension as a character prepares to bid a final farewell. Exits often mean that change and fresh stories are coming to a show.

Case in point (major Downton Abbey spoilers ahead but also why haven't you watched yet?): Dan Stevens' character, Matthew Crawley, died in a fiery car crash just hours after Mary (Michelle Dockery) gave birth to a son on Downton Abbey. Though it was a truly devastating end to their love story, Matthew's death gave Mary the incentive to take on a leadership role at the estate—and for Mary to pursue new relationships with men like Henry Talbot, who is played by Matthew Goode.

In other words, change isn't always bad.

Plus, these departures give actors the chance to explore new roles. After all, it took George Clooney leaving E.R. for the actor to become a bonafide movie star and Hollywood icon.