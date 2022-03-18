Watch Kelly Ripa Transform Into Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye Character

Watch : "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Official Trailer

From TV host to televangelist.

In a preview video shared on March 16, Kelly Ripa unveiled a striking impersonation of television personality Tammy Faye Bakker, who was most recently played by Jessica Chastain in the movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The video, which served as a teaser for Live with Kelly and Ryan's After Oscar Show, showed Kelly in an red curly wig with Tammy's notorious fake lashes, eye makeup and heavily lined lips. Kelly rocked two outfits throughout the clip: a sequin shirt with a headband and a cheetah print top perfectly fitted to the character's liking.

Kelly begins by belting, "Jesus keeps taking me higher and higher," before the scene cuts to her face for a close up.

An off-camera voice asks if Kelly wants some remover for her makeup, to which she replies, "Oh, no."

"That's it. I mean, they're permanently lined, and my eyes are permanently lined and my eyebrows are permanently on, so there's not a whole lot you can do. This is who I am," Kelly said with a chuckle, quoting a line from The Eyes of Tammy Faye.