Kim Kardashian's SKIMS First Swim Collection Is Here: 15 Styles We're Obsessed With

If you're anything like me, you love "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian. If Kim wears it or sells It, I'm checking it out for sure. Kim's bikini pictures are nothing new, but her recent content turned me into a fashion detective. She was posting swimwear photos without tagging the brands and I haven't been able to find these styles anywhere. I've been on a search ever since Kim shared this photo wearing a black bandeau bathing suit in November.
Then, in January, she wore a brown string bikini and a cobalt blue version of the same look shortly after. Thankfully she tagged SKIMS in that second photo, but there was still no swimwear to shop. In February 2022, Kim looked chic in this one-piece ensemble at the gym. She tagged SKIMS, giving me another outfit that I couldn't find... at the time.
Now, we have all the answers. That workout one-piece is actually a bathing suit and those SKIMS bikinis Kim teased on Instagram are finally here. The first SKIMS swimwear collection launches today at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.
The solution-based swimwear is available in seven colors, ranging from Kim's signature beige to a beautiful lilac. Kim explained, "We've really taken the time to make sure we're offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full swim wardrobe – both for in and out of the water."
The entrepreneur emphasized, "There is truly something here for everyone – whether you prefer a more covered up style or like something more revealing, the collection is designed to be layered and built upon."
The collection's sizes range from XXS to 4X with prices from $32-$108. The other cool thing about this collection is that so many of the pieces can pull double duty as clothing pieces. Fellow Kim K fans, this is the moment we've been waiting for, let's check out the styles and get our shop on.
SKIMS Swim Bandeau Bikini Top & Swim Sarong Skirt
How chic is this outfit? You can wear this for a girls' night out and to the pool during the day. The bandeau top has a detachable halter strap for additional styling options and it has a special band along the neckline for a stay-in-place hold that's secure without constricting. And, yes, this is that same bandeau swim top I've been searching for since November.
This sarong pairs perfectly with your favorite swimwear, of course, but you can also rock this with a top or bodysuit that you already have.
SKIMS Swim Tank Bikini Top & Swim Mid Waist Bottom
This top has everything you love from the SKIMS square neck bra, now available as a swimwear piece. This super flattering top has thick straps and a band underneath for extra support. As someone with a larger chest, I was surprised by how much that square neck bra came through. If this swim top is modeled after that bra, it's going to be supportive, comfortable, and sleek; i.e. a must-shop item.
Go for a classic look with this mid-rise bathing suit bottom, with moderate coverage for the stomach and butt.
SKIMS Swim Long Sleeve Shrug & Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms
Once again, SKIMS has come through with a multi-functional piece. Wear this long-sleeve top as swimwear or a crop top. You're basically getting two items for the price with this one. This black tanga bottom is just such a staple piece, especially if you love to mix and match your swimwear. A black tanga bottom coordinates well with so many different tops.
SKIMS Swim Long Sleeve One Piece
If you want a swimsuit with full coverage that doesn't sacrifice on style, this one is giving me total Bond girl vibes. The long sleeve style has a zipper in the back, which makes this easy to put on and take off. And, again, this is another one of those multi-tasking pieces. You can wear this as a bodysuit with jeans or skirt too.
SKIMS Swim Cycle Suit
Here's that gym look I became immediately obsessed with. A swimsuit that can double as a workout outfit? Yes, please! If you're feeling sweaty after a tough workout, you can just jump in the pool without needing to change. Plus, this is great for high-impact water sports.
SKIMS Swim One Shoulder Monokini
This bold cut-out swimsuit would be incredibly chic as a top too. The single shoulder strap elevates this look.
SKIMS Swim Tank Monokini
If you're feeling the cut-out trend, here's another great option that's ultra-supportive with two thick shoulder straps.
SKIMS Swim T-shirt & Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms
If you have a SKIMS crop top, you know how comfortable those are. No imagine that sleek style as a swimsuit and you get this t-shirt top. You can wear it as a swim top or you can layer it over a conventional bikini top.
These bikini bottoms have ties at the sides so you can adjust your fit and minimal back coverage.
SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
Elevate your vision of a one-piece swimsuit with this streamlined silhouette. It has full adjustable straps to customize your comfort and medium coverage the back. And, yes, this another swimsuit that you can wear as clothing.
SKIMS Swim Sleeveless One Piece
This sport-inspired one-piece has a zipper in the back. This is ideal for those days when you want a look with fuller coverage.
SKIMS Swim Triangle Top & Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms
Of course, the bikini selfie queen had to come out with her own triangle bikini top and string bottom. This is minimalist look is just classic Kim.
