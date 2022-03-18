Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Share “Gratitude” After Reaching $30 Million Donation Goal for Ukraine

Watch : Mila Kunis Catches Ashton Kutcher in a Big Lie

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are expressing their gratitude to fans for helping them hit a milestone.

The pair shared a video to Instagram on March 17 to announce that they have achieved their goal of raising $30 million to help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

"Over 65,000 of you donated," Mila shared. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support."

She went on, "While this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

Ashton then explained that while they have hit their set goal, they are going to keep raising money and work to get their collected donations to those in need.

"We're gonna do everything we can," he said, "to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need."