Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Share “Gratitude” After Reaching $30 Million Donation Goal for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are expressing their gratitude to fans for helping them hit a milestone.
The pair shared a video to Instagram on March 17 to announce that they have achieved their goal of raising $30 million to help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
"Over 65,000 of you donated," Mila shared. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support."
She went on, "While this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."
Ashton then explained that while they have hit their set goal, they are going to keep raising money and work to get their collected donations to those in need.
"We're gonna do everything we can," he said, "to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need."
"We're gonna do everything we can," he said, "to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need."
Ashton wrote that funds have already been and will continue to be sent to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org. In a March 3 Instagram post, Ashton explained that Flexport.org is distributing supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, while Airbnb.org is offering free short-term housing for refugees.
Followers took to the comment section to applaud the actors for their philanthropic endeavor. One user wrote, "Thank you for using your platform to make a difference! You are both amazing human beings!"
The conflict hits close to home for Mila, who shared earlier this month that while she moved to the United States in 1991, she is proud to be from Ukraine.
"I've always considered myself American—a proud American," Mila said in a prior video. "I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But today I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian."