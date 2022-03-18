Exclusive

Go Behind-the-Scenes of KiKi Layne’s Return to the Stage for On Sugarland

In an exclusive interview with E! News, actress KiKi Layne shared how the off-Broadway production of On Sugarland drew her back to the stage after more than five years away.

Lights, camera, KiKi Layne is back in action!

While you may know the actress for her roles in films like If Beale Street Could Talk and The Old Guard, Layne is getting back to the joys of performing in the theater. She's currently starring in On Sugarland, an off-Broadway production that will take its final bow on March 20.

"I haven't been on-stage since 2016, so I was worried about being on-stage again after that amount of time had passed," Layne exclusively shared with E! News. "You work different muscles when doing a play, so I was nervous about being out of shape in a sense. I had to remind myself that I actually have a lot more experience doing theater than film. I just had to trust my gift." 

Directed by Whitney White, the play follows Sadie (Layne) as she calls upon generations of matriarchal ancestors in search of the truth about her own mother. It's a role that immediately grabbed her attention. 

"I was blown away by the language and story telling that playwright Aleshea Harris gave my character and was excited about digging into that language and the overall journey that Sadie goes through," Layne shared. "I knew doing this role would be a bold and exciting challenge and I had been yearning for that."

With On Sugarland running now through March 20 at the New York Theater Workshop, Layne knows that all good things must come to an end. But with multiple movie projects coming out soon (including Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling and Disney's live-action film Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers), Layne is looking forward to the future while also savoring each moment with her talented co-stars.

"I'll miss this cast the most," she said. "They're such a great, uplifting group of people. We've been on quite a journey together so I'll miss them a lot." 

For a behind-the-scenes look into how she prepared for On Sugarland, keep scrolling.

KiKi Layne per rep
Rise and Grind

KiKi Layne is giving E! News an exclusive look into her day as she performs for an off-Broadway production called On Sugarland. "I'll be shooting the sequel to The Old Guard soon so I start most of my days off at the gym," she said. "Training will get more intense once I finish On Sugarland."

KiKi Layne per rep
Big Apple Perks

"It was such a nice day out so I biked to the theater for the very first time. So happy spring seems to finally be arriving in NYC!"

KiKi Layne per rep
Stretch It Out

"Warming up before the show."

KiKi Layne per rep
Glam Time

"Some of my favorite Fashion Fair products that I use to create my look for my character Sadie."

KiKi Layne per rep
Break a Leg

"Places!! Almost time to start the show!"

KiKi Layne per rep
Fanning Out

"Had some friends at the show: Jey Cummings and Sarunas Jackson. Grateful to all my friends and family that made the trip to NYC to see the show!"

KiKi Layne per rep
R&R

"How I unwind after every performance once I get home. Popcorn and tea in my favorite mug. WHO DEY!!"

