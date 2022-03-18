Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Try Their Hands at Karaoke in This American Idol Sneak Peek

Watch : Katy Perry and Luke Bryan's Karaoke Showdown

It turns out platinum-selling recording artists struggle at karaoke sometimes, too!

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan both spin the wheel in a game of Scaryoke in E! News' exclusive clip from the March 20 episode of American Idol.

Things get off to an especially terrifying start when Katy spins and lands on "Rain Is A Good Thing," one of Luke's songs. "I don't even know what that is," she says. Awkward!

Luke laughs it off, and Katy spins again. This time, she gets Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," and she's more than happy to give it a go.

After Katy gives us her version of the '90's country classic, it's Luke's turn to spin. He lands on the Bonnie Tyler karaoke classic "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

As most karaoke versions of the iconic power ballad go, it's a bit of a painful experience. Luke's voice cracks and he barely makes it through, but he ended the performance by shaking his butt. So, we're all winners.