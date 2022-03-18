Chris Watts' Mistress Shares Last Text He Sent Her After the Murder of His Wife and Kids

Before the bodies of his pregnant wife and two daughters were found in an oil field in 2018, Chris Watts denied any wrongdoing in a chilling text to his mistress, Nichol Kessinger.
In a newly surfaced police video filmed during the investigation, Nichol detailed her affair with Chris and told officers that she questioned him about his family's disappearance when it made headlines. Per People, who verified the authenticity of the three-hour video, Nichol shared with authorities that she and Chris exchanged texts after Shanann Watts and her daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, went missing.
"I kept asking him, 'What did you do, Chris? What did you do?'" she reportedly said in the video. "I asked, 'Where's your family?'"
Explaining that she was "stressed out" at the time, Nichol recalled, "So I texted Chris one last time, and I told him, 'If you did anything bad, you're going to ruin your life and you're going to ruin my life. I promise you that.' And he responded, 'I didn't hurt my family, Nicky.'"
According to Nichol, that was "the last text" she received from Chris. She told investigators in the police video, "I never said another word to him after that."
Susan Medina, a spokesperson for the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, confirmed the audio of the police interview was previously released.
Shanann, who was 15-weeks pregnant, and her daughters were first reported missing from their Colorado home on Aug. 13, 2018. While Chris initially pleaded for their safe return on local news, he later confessed to killing them and hiding their bodies at his then-work site. He pleaded guilty to all three murders on Nov. 6, 2018, and was sentenced to five life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.
In the police video, Nichol said that Chris told her he had separated from his wife and was planning on divorcing her. Still, Nichol told officers that Chris was "never hostile" when they would talk about his family.
"There were several discussions that we had about his current relationship and where it had gone," she said, according to People. "It was never anything aggressive. It was still very kind. He was just like, 'This is not working.'"
Nichol went on to say that Chris' behavior throughout their relationship "wasn't anything out of the ordinary or anything that would scare me. She added, "Even to this day, even after everything that I've found out, I still look back at that, and I don't see any red lights about the way he spoke about his family."
E! News has reached out to the Frederick Police Department, who investigated the case, for comment.