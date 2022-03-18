This Saved by the Bell Gift Guide Will Make Fans “So Excited”

Our Saved by the Bell gift picks will give you all the nostalgia.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 18, 2022
ECOMM, Saved by the Bell Gift GuideGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Saved By the Bell is just one of those shows that will be entertaining forever and ever. Whether you're re-watching episodes or you're checking it out for the first time, Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski always come through. The best way to enjoy the classic series is to rewatch old episodes, of course, but that's not the only way to fan out. If you can't get to a TV (or some other device) to watch the show, this Saved By the Bell gift guide is the perfect way to revel in your fandom.

We found clothes, mugs, games, and makeup inspired by Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, and Dennis Haskins' onscreen counterparts. While you're shopping, tune into E! because there is a 72-hour marathon happening with every episode ever, starting tonight at midnight PT. This is not a drill. Cancel your weekend plans, you have some TV-watching and shopping to do. 

Uno Saved by The Bell Card Game

Uno is a simple, fun game that we can all enjoy. Uno with Saved by the Bell-themed cards is even more fun. 

$6
Amazon

Wet n Wild Saved By The Bell Highlighter + Illuminator Glow Face Duo

You'll look Saved by the Glow with this highlighter and illuminator duo. These colors blend seamlessly to deliver that glow-from-within radiance.

$62
Amazon

Saved By The Bottle Onesie

It's never too early to start watching Saved by the Bell. This onesie is the perfect marathon-watching outfit for the youngest fans.

$15
Etsy

Jessie Spano Caffeine Freak-out I'm So Excited Mug

Jessie Spano's caffeine-induced freakout is one of the most iconic moments in television history. This mug will serve as a reminder to sip on your caffeine in moderation. 

$19
Etsy

Bayside Tigers Crewneck Sweatshirt

Rep your favorite fictional high school with this Bayside Tigers Crewneck Sweatshirt

$20
$18
Etsy

Morris Slater 2024 Election T-Shirt

Zack and Slater didn't always get along, but name a more entertaining duo. I'll wait. 

$27
$22
Etsy

Sleighed by the Bell Sweatshirt

Is this not the best Christmas sweater of all time?

$35
Etsy

Kelly Satin Scrunchie- Retro Print 80s 90s Saved By the Bell Nostalgia

The scrunchies that the girls wore on the show are so in again. This one is adorned with the series' signature retro print.

$10
Etsy

Zack Morris Basketball Jersey

You can wear jerseys in honor of your favorite athletes, why not for your favorite fictional characters? 

$30
Etsy

Wet n Wild Saved By The Bell Makeup Bag

Use this Saved by the Bell-inspired pouch for your makeup, skincare products, pencils, or other small essentials. 

$10
Amazon

Meet Me at the Max: Saved by the Bell Tote

Fans will appreciate this tote inspired by the go-to hangout spot, The Max.

$14
Etsy

Ripple Junction Saved by The Bell Bayside Tigers Adult T-Shirt

If you're reading this, you need this t-shirt. It has those vintage vibes and the logo from Bayside High School. What more could you want?

$20
Etsy

Saved by the Bell Birthday Card

Your friends will be "so excited" if you give them this card for their birthday.

$5
Etsy

Bayside Tigers Coffee Mug

You can't have too much Bayside merch. There's no better way to start your day than sipping on a warm beverage from this mug.

$14
Etsy

Saved By The Bell Kelly T-Shirt

This is one of the most iconic images in pop culture of all time. You need this shirt, which is also available in other colors.

$22
Amazon

If you're looking for more shopping inspired by your favorite TV shows, here's our Euphoria gift guide.

