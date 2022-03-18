20 Spring Fashion Finds You Won't Believe Are On Sale For Under $100 At Revolve

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Revolve is a great site to shop the latest fashion and beauty trends. While we'll admit that it can get pretty pricey, you can find some hidden gems under $100 if you don't mind doing a little bit of digging. Since we're all about helping you find the best deals out there, we did the work for you.
We went through Revolve's incredible sale section with over 15,000 different items to find the best deals on spring fashion must-haves. Whether you're looking for cute new tops, dresses, shorts or swimwear, Revolve has something that's guaranteed to fit your needs. We even found some under $50 pieces from brands you love like this $29 floral slip dress from Free People and these cute, classic high waist denim shorts from Levi's.
In addition to these under $100 finds, everything else in the Revolve sale section is up to 65% off. Be sure to check it out today to see what kind of cute stuff you can snag for yourself. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals right now. Check those out below.
All the Ways Daphne Double Strap Dress
We love a dress that's so versatile, you can create a totally new look every single time. That's what you get here with Daphne Double Strap Dress from All the Ways. It's originally $60, but it's on sale now for just $36.
Ettika Charm Belt
This playful gold-plated charm belt with pearls and beads is a spring and summer must-have accessory. If you're shopping for festival season, this is one you'll want to add to your bag ASAP.
Cleobella Victorian Floral Headband
A pretty headband like this one featuring a Victorian floral print can easily make you look more put together.
AGOLDE Riley High Rise Straight Crop
Want to score a great deal on some premium denim? These straight crop jeans from AGOLDE are originally $188, but they're on sale for just $70 right now. According to one Revolve shopper, these jeans are super soft, comfortable and the rips are actually right at the knees and not in an awkward spot. Sounds like a winner to us!
Superdown Samantha Maxi Dress
This pretty maxi dress from Superdown has "go-to" written all over it. According to one reviewer, it's "really, really cute and flattering" as well as curve-hugging. It is only lined until the knee, so that's something to keep in mind if you're interested in this.
Free People x Revolve Ace Set
We love a matching set, and we love it even better when you can actually purchase it as a set. The Ace set from Free People and Revolve is on sale right now for just $55.
By Dyln Seeka Dress
You can't really go wrong with a little black dress, especially one as versatile as this one. It's originally $80, but it's on sale today for $41.
Lovewave The Zeppelin Top & Bottom
With the weather getting warmer, now's the perfect time to shop for some new swimwear. Although you do have to purchase these separately, their combined price is still less than the cost of one so you're scoring an incredible deal.
1.State Tie Front Romper
A cute romper is just the easy breezy piece you need to comfortably get through a warm day, and this cute tie front romper is on sale today for $71.
8 Other Reasons Flower With Acrylic Ring Set
This adorable acrylic ring set is just the thing you need to complete your spring outfit. You get three rings for just $9. That's $20 off the original price! Such a great deal.
Free People Luci Mini
There's so much to love about the Luci mini dress from Free People. For one, the pink floral pattern is beautiful and two, the lace panels make it extra sweet.
More to Come Tiffani Wrap Tie Top
This pink wrap tie top is so cute, we're totally obsessed. It comes in pink and yellow, but the pink will score you the best deal.
525 Convertible Bandeau
This highly versatile and super chic convertible bandeau would look so cute underneath your favorite blazer. It's originally $68, but you can snag this for $50 right now.
Lovers and Friends Kendall Dress
The Kendall Dress by Lovers and Friends is the date night dress you need to wow all year long. It's originally $158, but it's on sale today for $83.
1. State Long Sleeve Mock Neck Top
This gorgeous golden top would look so good paired with jeans or a skirt. Plus the color works for the sunny days ahead.
Levi’s Ribcage Short
Need a pair of jean shorts for the warmer days ahead? These ribcage shorts from Levi's are on sale for just $46. According to Revolve reviewers, the wash is really nice, they're stretchy and flattering, and they're not too short. A couple of reviewers recommend sizing up to get the best fit.
Michael Costello x Revolve Delora Dress
Everyone needs a chic white dress in their closet, and this stunner from Michael Costello x Revolve is sure to get all the compliments. It also comes in black, but you can get the white dress for over $100 off.
8 Other Reasons Orange Pastel Ring Set
Spring is the best time to be playful with your accessories. For just $23, you can add this colorful four ring set to your wardrobe.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Cross Your Mind Top
Smocked floral tops are a spring wardrobe staple, and one Revolve shopper said this top from BB Dakota by Steve Madden is "so cute and comfortable."
Free People On Our Radar Slip Dress
This slip dress from Free People got on our radar for not only being super cute, but also a great deal at just $29. You can get this in black or red.
