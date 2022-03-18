ShopDisney Is Having a Major Sitewide Sale—All Loungefly, Disney Home & Pura Vida Styles Are Included!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're just as much of a Disney fangirl as we are, or you know someone who is, we've got a real treat for you.

For a limited time only, ShopDisney is holding an amazing sitewide sale where you can score some pretty great discounts on items that don't always get included in their sales. We're talking collabs with Loungefly, Corkcicle, Pura Vida, BaubleBar, Stoney Clover Lane and more. Brand new Disney Home items are also included in the sale. So when they say sitewide savings, they mean it!

ShopDisney's savings event is a tiered sale where you buy more, save more. Orders of $75 or more get 20% off, orders of $100 or more saves you 25% and orders of $150 or more gets you 30% off. Unlike other tiered sales, you really don't have to spend too much to get good discounts. After all, a typical Loungefly backpack will typically cost you $75, so you can save 20% off already. All you have to do is enter the code SAVEMORE at checkout.

If you want to stock up on Disney goodies you'll need for the theme parks, your home or even the office, head on over to shopDisney's spring sale today. We rounded up some things we'll be adding to our cart. Check those out below.