Why Daniel Radcliffe Doesn’t Want to Star in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Movie

Daniel Radcliffe won't be making a trip to Platform 9 ¾ anytime soon.
The Harry Potter star told The New York Times in a recent interview that he would not be interested in returning to the wizarding world for the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the play that's currently on Broadway and in six other cities around the globe.
The Times noted that movie director Chris Columbus wants to have Daniel reprise his role, then asked where he would "stand" on returning for a new film.
"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Daniel said. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life."
However, he did offer a glimmer of hope for fans in the future.
"I'm never going to say never," he added, "but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."
Instead, the The 32-year-old actor recently reunited with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the rest of the Hogwarts cast for HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion to commemorate the franchise's 20th anniversary.
Though he is hanging up his Gryffindor robes for now, Potterheads will be able to see him on the big screen soon. He's starring in Weird: the Al Yankovic Story, a biopic about the comedic parody song musician and singer "Weird Al."
Daniel teased the wild antics that has happened on set, recalling an interaction between him and the 62-year-old artist, known for songs like "Trapped in the Drive-Thru" and "White & Nerdy." "I did one shot the other day and Al walked up to me afterward and was like, 'Is that the weirdest thing you've ever had to do?'" Daniel recalled during the interview. "I was like, 'It's top two, with the only other one being Paul Dano riding me like a Jet Ski at the beginning of Swiss Army Man.'"
He was even spotted on set February, looking unrecognizable in a long curly wig and mustache.
While fans wait to see the full transformation on screen, Daniel's latest movie The Lost City with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum releases in theaters March 25.