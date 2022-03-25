Your Guide to Watching 2022's Oscar Nominees

Watch : West Side Story's Rachel Zegler NOT Invited to 2022 Oscars

Grab some buttered popcorn and settle on in!

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place on March 25, and if you need to catch up on the nominated films you missed ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, you're in luck. From Don't Look Up to Dune, we compiled a list to help you binge-watch all of movies vying for the "Best Picture" title and more. Warning: once you scroll through, you won't know which film to watch first!

The film with the most nominations at the 94th Academy Awards is the The Power of the Dog with 12 nods, including Best Picture, and the drama's director, Jane Campion, made history this year. Campion, who was previously nominated for The Piano, is now the first woman to be nominated more than once for best director.

Other films on the list for Best Picture are King Richard, Belfast, CODA, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.