Meet the TikTokers Playing the Teen Versions of Tegan & Sara

They may not have acting experience, but these two are no strangers to small screens!
On March 17, IMDb TV announced that TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland will star as Tegan and Sara Quin in the platinum recording artists' upcoming coming-of-age series High School.
Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Tegan and Sara, the series—co-created by executive producer Clea DuVall—follows high school versions of the pair and is "a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own," according to the series description.
Railey will play Tegan, "a gregarious, confident, and extroverted teenager, who turns to music to explore her vulnerabilities," the description continues. Seazynn Gilliland will portray Sara, "a reserved, observant, and sensitive 15-year-old who, for the first time, starts to access her own self-confidence through playing music."
Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer will star as the twin's parents, Simone and Patrick, respectively.
And while Railey and Seazynn may not have professional acting experience, Tegan and Sara knew from the beginning that the TikTokers were meant to star as them.
"It felt kismet when I saw Railey and Seazynn for the first time on TikTok," Tegan said in a statement. "There was something undeniably intriguing about them: They were sweet and original, impossible not to watch. I felt compelled to send Sara the video. ‘Too bad they don't act,' I texted her. Sara wasn't deterred. They were performers, musical and dynamic. ‘You can't teach charisma,' Sara said, which they had in spades. Sara was relentless—these were the twins that had to play us."
"We were overjoyed when they were cast," she continued, "and we couldn't be more thrilled that it all worked out."
How did Tegan know that it was the right casting decision?
She could feel it in her bones.
High School begins production on March 21.