Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Bundles Up for Rare New York Outing

As Swifties know all too well, Taylor and Joe are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, rarely sharing details about their love life. In fact, the couple have only made a handful of public appearances together over the years and Joe was credited under a pseudonym when he collaborated with Taylor on folklore and evermore.

In an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone in November 2020, Taylor shared that her life in the spotlight has made her take a more delicate approach when it comes to speaking about her romance with the Last Letter from Your Lover star.

"I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives," she explained of life in the spotlight. "I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."