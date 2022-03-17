Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Bundles Up for Rare New York Outing

Taylor Swift's "London Boy" is making his way around New York City.
Joe Alwyn, who has been dating the pop star since 2016, was spotted out for a stroll in the Big Apple on March 17. The 31-year-old actor wore a fleece jacket and capped off his casual look with blue jeans and gray sneakers. He was photographed talking on his phone with AirPods in his ears during his walk. Joe will next be seen in the highly anticipated Hulu series Conversations with Friends, which is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name.
His N.Y. sighting comes just a month after Taylor, 32, was seen enjoying a day out in the city with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. During the rare outing on Feb. 5, the "Cardigan" singer and her family were snapped leaving a building while she carried a large notebook and a keyboard in her arms, prompting some fans to speculate that she was working on new music after the debut of Red (Taylor's Version) late last year.
The album, a re-recording of her 2012 smash hit, was dropped on Nov. 12. Following its release, a source told E! News that Taylor took a trip and "visited her boyfriend on the set of his movie."
As Swifties know all too well, Taylor and Joe are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, rarely sharing details about their love life. In fact, the couple have only made a handful of public appearances together over the years and Joe was credited under a pseudonym when he collaborated with Taylor on folklore and evermore.
In an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone in November 2020, Taylor shared that her life in the spotlight has made her take a more delicate approach when it comes to speaking about her romance with the Last Letter from Your Lover star.
"I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives," she explained of life in the spotlight. "I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."
Sharing that Joe "absolutely" sympathizes with her predicament, she added, "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."