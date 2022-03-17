You Need to See Leah Remini Hilariously Troll “Beautiful” BFF Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Talk "Second Act" Friendship

Leave it to Leah Remini to say what we're all thinking.

On March 16, the actress took to TikTok to call out her good friend Jennifer Lopez on her sophisticated poolside attire. In the hysterical video, Leah is seen in a ballcap and hoop earrings, while Jennifer sports a floral headscarf, sunglasses, earrings and a stack of bracelets sitting by the pool.

Leah starts, "So Jen asked me to meet her by the pool right? Here's me. Here's me normal and look at this one," she adds as she shows Jennifer's accessorized look, "Head wrap! Jewelry! Can you be ugly once? Can you just be normal once?"

Jennifer then bursts into laughter while Leah exclaims, "You're such a jerk-off."

She captioned the hysterical moment "Jennifer Lopez vs Me By The Pool."

Leah has been known to poke fun at her longtime friend's incredible looks before. In 2018, the two actresses took part in the Wired Autocomplete Interview, where they answered the web's most searched questions involving their names.