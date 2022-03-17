You Need to See Leah Remini Hilariously Troll “Beautiful” BFF Jennifer Lopez

Leave it to Leah Remini to say what we're all thinking.
On March 16, the actress took to TikTok to call out her good friend Jennifer Lopez on her sophisticated poolside attire. In the hysterical video, Leah is seen in a ballcap and hoop earrings, while Jennifer sports a floral headscarf, sunglasses, earrings and a stack of bracelets sitting by the pool.
Leah starts, "So Jen asked me to meet her by the pool right? Here's me. Here's me normal and look at this one," she adds as she shows Jennifer's accessorized look, "Head wrap! Jewelry! Can you be ugly once? Can you just be normal once?"
Jennifer then bursts into laughter while Leah exclaims, "You're such a jerk-off."
She captioned the hysterical moment "Jennifer Lopez vs Me By The Pool."
Leah has been known to poke fun at her longtime friend's incredible looks before. In 2018, the two actresses took part in the Wired Autocomplete Interview, where they answered the web's most searched questions involving their names.
When asked how they first met, Leah explained that they crossed paths at a 2004 movie premiere when Jennifer was married to ex Marc Anthony.
"Well we met because I was friends with Marc Anthony and I met Jennifer at a premiere of Marc's movie Man on Fire and she had flawless skin, and she was funny and annoying," Leah teased, adding, "And I was very upset that up-close she was prettier and she had a sense of humor, which made it worse and she wasn't stupid which made it worse."
Leah continued, "Cause you know, with pretty people you hope that they're ugly in real life and you go ‘That's all smoke and mirrors,' [but] not this one."
The pair then joked that when Jennifer and Marc got divorced, she got Leah in the divorce, while Leah's husband, Angelo Pagan, got Marc.
"He got Marc, I got you…winner!" Jennifer laughed while pointing to herself.