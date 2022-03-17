Bernard and Cosgrove Try to Get to the Bottom of a Sketchy Case in Law & Order Sneak Peek

Watch : Law & Order Exclusive Sneak Peek

We don't mean to judge—but sounds like this man had been up to no good!

In the March 17 episode of Law & Order—starring Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim—a family court judge is murdered, but an investigation proves that this lawmaker wasn't necessarily an upstanding member of society. This is made abundantly clear in an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, in which Detectives Kevin Bernard (Anderson) and Frank Cosgrove (Donovan) dig into the many grievances against the judge.

In the clip, Frank tells Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim) that the judge had been promoting the Greater Manhattan University of Law, "an unaccredited for–profit" university.

"But why is a judge shilling for a scam operation like that?" she asks. "Because the school paid him 10 grand," Frank responds.

"Really, he's that hard up?" she says. "The guy probably makes 250 a year."

"Maybe," Bernard says as he walks into the room, looking in a folder. "But according to Financial Crimes, he was flat broke. Practically no savings. And that was after taking a second mortgage last year. Three credit cards all maxed up. The guy was drowning in debt, his tab was close to a million dollars."