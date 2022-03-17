Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Discusses Co-Parenting With Ex Chris Lopez

Watch : "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

Sometimes, the cameras don't capture the whole story.

That's what Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry says happened when her ex Chris Lopez was featured in several scenes of the MTV show's March 15 episode.

During the episode, Chris discussed his co-parenting relationship with Kailyn as they raise Lux, 4, and 19-month-old Creed.

"Why can't I chill with my kids the way other dads get to chill with theirs?" he asked Teen Mom 2 star Briana Dejesus while making an episode of his PTSD podcast. "They don't give them to me. When we good, I can see my kids whenever they want. But when they get in their feelings, it's a while different."

"I've been defending myself for like the last four years," Chris added. "You only can handle so much. I became real, real angry throughout all this." After the episode aired, Kailyn shared her perspective on the scenes.