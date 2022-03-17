Watch the Succession-esque Trailer for Karen Huger's New RHOP Special

Watch : Karen Huger on Gizelle Bryant Drama & Eddie Osefo Rumors

The Roy family has nothing on the Grande Dame's dynasty.

Karen Huger is getting her very own special, The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion. Set to premiere April 17, the Bravo show will see Karen—who RHOP fans watched get sworn in as an official ambassador to her hometown of Surry County, Virginia, last season—return to her roots with her husband, Ray, and daughter, Rayvin.

The trio, with the help of Karen's cousins and other Wooden relatives, will attempt to organize a long-overdue family reunion and, more importantly, determine the future of their 82-acre ancestral estate. Are you getting those Succession vibes yet?

Family meets fun in the first-look trailer, a dramatic sneak peek that shows Karen planning the reunion, tracing the Woodens' history in Surry County back to the 1800s and, at the request of her cousins Megan and David, speaking to her Aunt Val, the head of the family estate, about the fate of their land.