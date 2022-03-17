Does Susie Evans Regret Leaving Clayton Echard in Iceland? She Says...

Watch : Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Talk Life After "The Bachelor"

Does Susie Evans regret having cold feet in Iceland?

In a word: nope. During the finale of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, Susie called it quits and said goodbye to the 26th season's leading man. But during After the Final Rose, the pair revealed they got back together shortly after filming wrapped.

And now, in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop on March 17, the 28-year-old wedding videographer revealed that she doesn't regret breaking it off with Clayton.

"We did need to take steps back," she told Daily Pop. "I needed answers, I needed time and we both needed to heal from the things that happened in Iceland."

"It really wasn't like a change of heart," she continued. "I really do stand by that decision, I think it was the best thing I could've done for myself, and it's led me back to Clayton."

During After the Final Rose, host Jesse Palmer hinted at Clayton getting down on one knee then and there, but the pair wasn't having any of it.

"We had talked about the proposal prior to the final show," Susie said, "and I was like, 'that's not happening,' and Clayton was like, 'that's not happening,' we were on the same page about it, and we were like no surprises."