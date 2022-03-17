Love Is Blind's Shake Debuts New Romance After Deepti Split

When one pod closes, another one opens.
While Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee didn't exactly win over the hearts and minds of Love Is Blind viewers, the reality star appears to have found someone special nearly a year after the show wrapped filming.
On March 17, Shake celebrated St. Patrick's Day by going Instagram official with someone who appears to be his girlfriend.
"Good things come to those who don't settle," he wrote with the heart emoji as he shared a carousel of photos with a woman named Emily. In fact, one of the photos showed the Miami resident kissing Shake on the cheek during a visit to Chicago.
While Shake turned off the comments on his post making it difficult to gather new information, the veterinarian, DJ and self-esteem coach made quite the splash on season two of Love Is Blind.
After meeting Deepti Vempati through the pods, Shake began developing feelings for the contestant. After having several deep conversations, he decided to propose.
While sparks flew after their first face-to-face meeting, the pair quickly faced difficulties with Shake confessing to a friend that he didn't find his fiancée attractive. Deepti would later decide not to marry Shake on their wedding day.
"I'm sorry, @lifewithdeeps," Shake shared on Instagram after the season ended. "I'm ready to take accountability for my actions and be better. While I've reached out privately, I think it's also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I've upset as well."
Two people in the franchise who didn't let Shake off easy were Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.
During the show's dramatic reunion, Shake told the group that every woman on the show is beautiful, but he's not attracted to all of them. "Unfortunately, the only one I'm attracted to is Vanessa—and I wish I wasn't," he said. "It's nature, baby! We're animals."
Let's just say Vanessa's husband wasn't impressed. "No, you treat animals," he said. "We're human beings and I can see now why you don't treat human beings."
