Get Ready With Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg

Do you ever wonder what a celebrity's getting routines is like in their day-to-day lives? No, not the sessions with the professional hairstylists and makeup artists, but the times when they are glamming themselves up at home. Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg took us through her getting ready process, including her favorite beauty products, the staples she's been using since junior high, and even a glimpse at the playlist she listens to.

In a recent Instagram post, Arielle said, "Confidence is cute and the key to confidence is smiling." That's fitting because Arielle is a member of SmileDirectClub's Confidence Council. In addition to relying on their products, she recognizes that we build up our confidence from different sources. It doesn't just come from one singular aspect of our lives. If you feel comfortable with how your smile looks, you might smile more. If whitening your teeth makes you feel your best, then channel your inner Arielle and go for it.

Arielle shared her favorite products to take care of your smile along with some other beauty must-haves. Keep on reading to feel like you're getting ready with Arielle.