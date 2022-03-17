See Jessica Biel as an Accused Axe Murderer in First Trailer For Hulu’s Candy

In the upcoming Hulu series Candy, Jessica Biel transforms into Candy Montgomery, who was put on trial for the murder of her friend Betty Gore in 1980.

By Cydney Contreras Mar 17, 2022 8:28 PMTags
TVTrailersJessica BielMurderCelebritiesTrue Crime
Watch: Happy Birthday Jessica Biel! -- LOOK BACK!

Don't mess with this Texas housewife.

In the upcoming Hulu series Candy, Jessica Biel plays Candy Montgomery, who was accused of her killing her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980. In real life, Candy claimed self-defense and was eventually acquitted of the murder, according to Texas Monthly.

The trailer, released March 17, depicts the moments leading up to the shocking crime, with Candy cooking and singing in a church choir alongside Betty, played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey.

As the preview goes on, the prosecutor is shown asking Candy if she liked Betty, to which she replies, "I had no angry feelings towards her, if that's what the question is."

"How would you characterize your relationship?" he continues. To this, Candy gives a one-word answer: "Friends."

However, judging by the looks of the actress playing Betty, it doesn't seem the feeling was mutual. In fact, true-crime fans know that the women's friendship soured after Betty found out that Candy had been having an affair with her husband, Allan Gore.

photos
TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

It's a disturbing tale that made headlines across the nation in the '80s, with the real-life Candy Montgomery being dubbed the "Texas axe murderer" by the media.

Writers Jim Atkinson and John Bloom covered the case in the Texas Monthly article "Love and Death in Silicon Prairie," which is now being turned into a separate show for HBO Max. The six-episode series, titled Love and Death, is being written by Big Little LiesDavid E. Kelley, who is also executive producing alongside Nicole Kidman.

In the HBO Max version, Elizabeth Olsen will play Candy opposite Lily Rabe's Betty, with Jesse Plemons playing their on-screen love interest, Allan. Patrick Fugit, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter round out the cast.

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Shake Debuts New Romance After Deepti Split

2

See Kanye and Saint West's Father-Son Outing at NBA Game

3

Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Rode Down the Aisle in Mini Car at Wedding

Tina Rowden/Hulu

So far, the real-life Candy Montgomery hasn't commented on the TV adaptations. According to multiple reports, she changed her last name and moved out of Texas following the trial

See Candy when the first episode premieres May 9 on Hulu, with the remaining episodes dropping each weeknight, ending with the finale on May 13.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Shake Debuts New Romance After Deepti Split

2

See Kanye and Saint West's Father-Son Outing at NBA Game

3

Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Rode Down the Aisle in Mini Car at Wedding

4

A Blood-Covered Pete Davidson Is Nearly Unrecognizable on Movie Set

5

VPR Cast Reacts to Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney's Split