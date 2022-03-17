See Jessica Biel as an Accused Axe Murderer in First Trailer For Hulu’s Candy

Watch : Happy Birthday Jessica Biel! -- LOOK BACK!

Don't mess with this Texas housewife.

In the upcoming Hulu series Candy, Jessica Biel plays Candy Montgomery, who was accused of her killing her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980. In real life, Candy claimed self-defense and was eventually acquitted of the murder, according to Texas Monthly.

The trailer, released March 17, depicts the moments leading up to the shocking crime, with Candy cooking and singing in a church choir alongside Betty, played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey.

As the preview goes on, the prosecutor is shown asking Candy if she liked Betty, to which she replies, "I had no angry feelings towards her, if that's what the question is."

"How would you characterize your relationship?" he continues. To this, Candy gives a one-word answer: "Friends."

However, judging by the looks of the actress playing Betty, it doesn't seem the feeling was mutual. In fact, true-crime fans know that the women's friendship soured after Betty found out that Candy had been having an affair with her husband, Allan Gore.