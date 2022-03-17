Peta Murgatroyd Breaks Down in Tears Over Russia's Attacks on Ukraine in Emotional Update

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy Arrested in Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd's heart is with the children of Ukraine.

On March 16, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared a video of the devastation Ukrainian families have experienced amid Russia's attacks on their homeland.

"A catastrophe," the New Zealand-born star wrote on Instagram along with a broken heart emoji. "I want to bring all the children to my home. I want all of them. I wish I could. I wish the sky could close. I wish I could take away the parents pain. This is continually breaking my heart. It's unfathomable…."

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported on March 17 that 108 children have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24. On March 15, the United Nations said that 1.5 million children have fled the country.

"Every day, over the past 20 days, in Ukraine more than 70,000 children have become refugees," James Elder, spokesperson for the UN Children's Fund, said. "That's every minute, 55 children fleeing the country."