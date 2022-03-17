Marvel-ous News: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Engaged

Loki is getting married! Tom Hiddleston has popped the question to fellow Marvel star Zawe Ashton. Get more details on their romance.

By Corinne Heller Mar 17, 2022 6:10 PMTags
CouplesMarvelTom Hiddleston
Watch: Tom Hiddleston Delves Into the Character of "Loki"

No tricks here! Tom Hiddleston is engaged.

The actor, best known for playing Marvel's trickster god Loki, is set to marry girlfriend and fellow MCU star Zawe Ashton, E! News learned Thursday, March 17.

The news comes days after the actress was spotted in an Instagram photo, posted by British TV host AJ Odudu, wearing what looked like a diamond halo-style engagement ring at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards, where she and Hiddleston made a rare joint red carpet appearance.

Hiddleston, 41, and Ashton, 37, met while starring together in the 2019 play Betrayal, which marked the Broadway debut of both stars. The pair also starred in the production in their native London earlier that year.

The two sparked romance rumors last September when they were photographed kissing in the ocean while on vacation in Ibiza, Spain. Later that month, they appeared to confirm their romance with a joint appearance at the 2021 Tony Awards.

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Ashton is known for playing Moira's girlfriend Oona in The Handmaid's Tale and for her role in the 2019 Netflix movie Velvet Buzzsaw.

Guy Levy/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Shake Debuts New Romance After Deepti Split

2

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Sex Story Forced Jason Tartick to Leave His Job

3

See Kanye and Saint West's Father-Son Outing at NBA Game

She is set to play the villain opposite Brie Larson in The Marvels, a 2023 sequel to the 2019 MCU film Captain Marvel. Deadline first reported her casting in February 2021.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

After playing Thor's brother Loki in six Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame, Hiddleston reprised the fan-favorite role in the Disney+ series Loki in 2021. A second season is in the works.

BACKGRID

In the years prior to meeting Ashton, Hiddleston dated British actress Susanna Fielding for about three years and also had a brief romance with Taylor Swift in 2016.

"Everyone is entitled to a private life," the actor told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph in 2017, following his breakup with the pop star. "My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Shake Debuts New Romance After Deepti Split

2

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Sex Story Forced Jason Tartick to Leave His Job

3

See Kanye and Saint West's Father-Son Outing at NBA Game

4

Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Engaged

5

A Blood-Covered Pete Davidson Is Nearly Unrecognizable on Movie Set