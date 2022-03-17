The Trailer for Derry Girls' Last Season Is Exactly What We Needed This St. Patrick's Day

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

We're feeling lucky today.

On Thursday, March 17, Channel 4 released the highly anticipated trailer for Derry Girls' third and final season. While the announcement didn't confirm a premiere date, teasing that season three is "coming soon," it did give a peek at what's in store for Irish friends Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and her British cousin James.

Season two ended with James (Dylan Llewellyn) deciding to stay in Derry instead of returning to London with his self-absorbed mom. After James declared that he is "a Derry girl," Michelle and company embraced him as one of their own. And the trailer shows that bond has remained the same, for the most part.

"I'm sorry, can nobody else hear the absolute racket you're making?" Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) snaps at her cousin in one scene.

Though James defends that he's "just breathing," Michelle hits back by calling it "English breathing."

Siding with Michelle, Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) adds, "It is a bit oppressive, actually."

Poor James can never catch a break.