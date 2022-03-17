Netflix Is Looking for Actors to Play Teen Prince William and Harry on The Crown Season 6

Watch : How to Rock Outfits Inspired by "The Crown," "Bridgerton" & More

Hear ye, hear ye! The Crown is searching for two teens to claim their spot as the rightful heirs to the British throne.

As the Netflix series plans out its sixth season, casting director Robert Sterne issued a call for Prince William and Prince Harry lookalikes. Per the notice, they're looking for "two exceptional young actors" to play the royals, noting that they will have "significant roles" in the upcoming season.

And while the series has seen award-winning actors play Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, the casting call noted, "No previous professional acting experience required."

"We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process," the notice read.

In other words, send in your headshots ASAP if you think that you've got Prince Harry's red locks or Prince William's smolder. According to the casting call, Netflix wants to fill the roles within the next two months.