Kaley Cuoco Is Seeing Double in Dramatic New Teaser for The Flight Attendant

Fasten your seatbelts and make sure your seat is in its upright and locked position, because this trailer is a trip.
On March 17, HBO Max released the first teaser for the second season of The Flight Attendant—starring Kaley Cuoco, Griffin Matthews and Rosie Perez—which premieres April 21.
Taking off one year after the events of season one, the show finds Cassie (Cuoco) sober, living in Los Angeles, dating a new guy and "moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," according to the season's description. "But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue."
At the beginning of the teaser, Kaley's voice intones: "Hi, I'm Cassie and I'm an alcoholic. So most of you know my story by now, but I'm still a flight attendant and I've been making better choices. I kinda feel like I'm turning into this whole new person."
But is this new persona too good to be true?
"Cassie, it feels like you're living in a John le Carré spy novel," Annie (Zosia Mamet) tells the flight attendant in the clip. "What are you involved in?"
"I know we said no more secrets," Cassie says. "But there's a little more."
The dramatic teaser continues with shattered glass, explosions and Cassie seeing double.
Season two of the Cuoco-led series features new additions such as Mo McRae and Callie Hernandez, as well as recurring guest stars including Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Sharon Stone.
Before The Flight Attendant lands on HBO Max on April 21, scroll through to see everything we know about season two so far.