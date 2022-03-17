Gabrielle Union Slams Disney Over Handling of "Don't Say Gay" Bill

"Disappointed" doesn't even come close to how Gabrielle Union feels about Disney's public stance on Florida's controversial legislation that critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The actress expressed her thoughts on the matter to Variety on March 16, at the red carpet premiere of the Cheaper by the Dozen remake. The movie is by Disney, whose CEO recently condemned the Florida bill and announced his company has paused political donations in the state following backlash over the group's previous lack of public stance on the matter and its past contributions to lawmakers who have supported the legislation.

"Somebody asked me, 'Are you disappointed?' I'm disappointed when my order isn't right at In-N-Out," Union said. "I don't even think that's a word that you could use for something like this, where children's lives are literally hanging in the balance."

She continued, "We need to own that if you truly are taking stands against hate and oppression, you should not fund hate and oppression. Period. The damage is done."