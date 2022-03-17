1 Day Only: 10 Victoria's Secret Styles From the 8 Panties For $38 Limited Time Deal

Nope, that's not a typo. You can really get eight pairs of panties for $38.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 17, 2022 4:00 PMTags
FashionShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Victoria's Secret 1 Day Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Yes, you can actually get eight pairs of panties for just $38 from Victoria's Secret. Deals like this don't come around very often, so when they do, you need to take advantage of the discounts. In fact, this is just a 24-hour sale, so if you need to revamp your top drawer, now is the perfect time to shop.

There are so many great colors and styles to choose from at Victoria's Secret with thongs, bikinis, briefs, cheekies, v-strings, and more to choose from. If having too many options overwhelms you, we narrowed things down a bit with our must-shop undies from Victoria's Secret.

read
Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Biggest Sale of the Year: Save Up to 89% On These Top 10 Deals

Victoria's Secret No-Show Floral Lace Thong Panty

These smooth, seamless, thong panties are super comfortable and they do not have panty lines, even under the most form-fitting clothes. These come in 30 styles and colors.

8 for $30
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Seamless Rib Bikini Panty

If you prefer a fuller coverage style, but you're still concerned about panty lines, this seamless bikini is the perfect choice for you. These come in so many colors.

8 for $30
Victoria's Secret

Trending Stories

1

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Sex Story Forced Jason Tartick to Leave His Job

2

See Kanye and Saint West's Father-Son Outing at NBA Game

3

Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Rode Down the Aisle in Mini Car at Wedding

Victoria's Secret Cotton Heartbreaker Bikini Panty

These panties have moderate coverage, and a little bit of intrigue with the cut-out details embossed hearts.

8 for $30
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Floral Lace Hiphugger Panty

These mid-rise lace panties have full-back coverage and they're insanely comfortable. These come in a variety of different colors.

 

8 for $30
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Lace Waist Cotton Cheeky Panty

These panties combine what you love about cotton panties and lace styles. These cheeky panties are just as cute as they are comfortable.

8 for $30
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Sheer Lace-Side Bikini Panty

This flirty style merges breathable modal fabric with a fun sheer dotted mesh. And these come in so many colors.

8 for $30
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Floral Lace Thong Panty

This is your go-to lace thong. It's low-rise, breathable, comfortable, and available in a ton of cute colors.

8 for $30
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Lace-Up Thong Panty

Your classic thong panty has a unique spin with a fun lace-up detail.

8 for $30
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret No-show Thong Panty

You need these in any colors and solids.

8 for $30
Victoria's Secret

If you're looking for more great deals, get 2 for the price of 1 It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Sex Story Forced Jason Tartick to Leave His Job

2

See Kanye and Saint West's Father-Son Outing at NBA Game

3

Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Rode Down the Aisle in Mini Car at Wedding

4

Jussie Smollett Released From Jail After 6 Days

5

VPR Cast Reacts to Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney's Split