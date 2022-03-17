1 Day Only: 10 Victoria's Secret Styles From the 8 Panties For $38 Limited Time Deal

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Yes, you can actually get eight pairs of panties for just $38 from Victoria's Secret. Deals like this don't come around very often, so when they do, you need to take advantage of the discounts. In fact, this is just a 24-hour sale, so if you need to revamp your top drawer, now is the perfect time to shop.
There are so many great colors and styles to choose from at Victoria's Secret with thongs, bikinis, briefs, cheekies, v-strings, and more to choose from. If having too many options overwhelms you, we narrowed things down a bit with our must-shop undies from Victoria's Secret.
Victoria's Secret No-Show Floral Lace Thong Panty
These smooth, seamless, thong panties are super comfortable and they do not have panty lines, even under the most form-fitting clothes. These come in 30 styles and colors.
Victoria's Secret Seamless Rib Bikini Panty
If you prefer a fuller coverage style, but you're still concerned about panty lines, this seamless bikini is the perfect choice for you. These come in so many colors.
Victoria's Secret Cotton Heartbreaker Bikini Panty
These panties have moderate coverage, and a little bit of intrigue with the cut-out details embossed hearts.
Victoria's Secret Floral Lace Hiphugger Panty
These mid-rise lace panties have full-back coverage and they're insanely comfortable. These come in a variety of different colors.
Victoria's Secret Lace Waist Cotton Cheeky Panty
These panties combine what you love about cotton panties and lace styles. These cheeky panties are just as cute as they are comfortable.
Victoria's Secret Sheer Lace-Side Bikini Panty
This flirty style merges breathable modal fabric with a fun sheer dotted mesh. And these come in so many colors.
Victoria's Secret Floral Lace Thong Panty
This is your go-to lace thong. It's low-rise, breathable, comfortable, and available in a ton of cute colors.
Victoria's Secret Lace-Up Thong Panty
Your classic thong panty has a unique spin with a fun lace-up detail.
Victoria's Secret No-show Thong Panty
You need these in any colors and solids.
If you're looking for more great deals, get 2 for the price of 1 It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream.