Rob Kardashian's Birthday Tributes From Kim, Khloe and More Will Make Your Day

Rob Kardashian is one lucky guy this St. Patrick's Day.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is celebrating his 35th birthday today, March 17, and he's already received the sweetest tributes from some of his famous family members.
"I love you so much Robbie!" Kim Kardashian wrote ion Instagram. "Words can't even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being! You're always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we're dying! You're always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL."
Kim also gave a shout-out to Rob's daughter Dream Kardashian, adding, "I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today."
Khloe Kardashian shared a photo gallery of adorable family photos on Instagram along with her message to "the best brother in the world!"
"My little leprechaun, my Ace in life! You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You're stuck with me kiddo," Khloe wrote. "I hope you know how dope you are. You're one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! Truly, you're The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be."
Mom Kris Jenner also shared a bevy of childhood snapshots of Rob. "I love you so much Rob," she wrote. "You have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend. You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!!"
