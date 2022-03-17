Rob Kardashian's Birthday Tributes From Kim, Khloe and More Will Make Your Day

Watch : See Rob Kardashian at Daughter Dream's 5th Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian is one lucky guy this St. Patrick's Day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is celebrating his 35th birthday today, March 17, and he's already received the sweetest tributes from some of his famous family members.

"I love you so much Robbie!" Kim Kardashian wrote ion Instagram. "Words can't even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being! You're always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we're dying! You're always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL."

Kim also gave a shout-out to Rob's daughter Dream Kardashian, adding, "I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today."