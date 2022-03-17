Cynthia Bailey Reveals Which A-List Actress Is "a Huge Fan" of Hers

Cynthia Bailey isn't ditching Atlanta for Hollywood, but she is rising in the entertainment industry ranks—and she already has an Oscar-winning fan rooting for her.
The reality TV personality appeared on the latest episode of E! News' Down in the DMs just as she's reviving her career as an actress, revealing messages from someone who definitely knows a thing or two about putting on a winning performance: Octavia Spencer. "I posted a picture of her," Cynthia recalled, "She commented, 'Thanks, sis. I'm a huge fan of yours.' She says she was a huge fan of mine?! I flipped out."
The exchange didn't end there, though! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained that she reached out to Octavia to thank her for her kind words, insist that she's the one who's the huge fan and encourage her to "continue to move in greatness." The Hidden Figures star apparently responded, "Oh my God, no way! You are so graceful, even when it's difficult to be. Keep being you! Black women need those positive images."
Cynthia was naturally over the moon.
"I basically had a whole damn conversation with the talented Octavia Spencer!" she said. "I predict in the future—I'm just going to manifest—that we're going to have lunch one day. Because she didn't say we couldn't go...she just didn't say we would!"
Perhaps Cynthia is manifesting a similar fate for her and Beyoncé, who wished her a happy birthday when she was sequestered in the Celebrity Big Brother house. "This is not in my DMs per se, but it would have been great if it was," Cynthia told E! News. "Beyoncé shouted out my birthday! Can you imagine? And I didn't even know it because I was locked up."
The "Formation" singer may not have slid into Cynthia's DMs, but she said plenty of other people did throughout her stint on CBB. "My phone basically exploded as soon as I turned it on because I hadn't turned it on in 30 days," she recalled. "With everything that we had to deal with in the Big Brother house.—like I was fine with no TV, no computer; I mean, I even could have gone without food at one point—it was the phone. When they took the phone, that was it."
Thankfully, the Atlanta peach has since been reunited with her treasured device. Find out which RHOA stars she keeps in touch with, whether or not she reads her husband Mike Hill's messages and more by watching the full Down in the DMs episode here.
Catch more of Cynthia by tuning in to Lifetime's new original movie Cruel Instruction, available on demand and on MyLifetime.com through April 16th.