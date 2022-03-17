Witness a Marriage Fall Apart in Sienna Miller’s New Show Anatomy of a Scandal

Every marriage has its faults, but what happens when a spouse is accused of rape?
David E. Kelley explores that question in the new Netflix show Anatomy of a Scandal, starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott. Described by the streaming platform as a "psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama," the six-episode series follows U.K. minister James Whitehouse (Friend) and his wife, Sophie (Miller), as they attempt to weather accusations of rape and infidelity.
James denies raping his colleague, Olivia Lytton (Scott), but admits to having an affair. "It meant nothing," James insists. "It was just sex."
But Sophie struggles to believe her husband, replying, "Nothing's just sex."
Dockery plays the tough as nails Barrister Kate Woodcroft, who is determined to get to the truth in front of a judge—a situation that will affect more than just the Whitehouse marriage, with Netflix noting it affects the U.K. government and even Kate's "own personal esteem."
The show is based on Sarah Vaughan's novel of the same title, with Kelley and House of Cards writer Melissa James Gibson adapting the series for television.
Kelley has a proven track record when it comes to writing scintillating dramas. In 2017, he won the Outstanding Limited Series award at the Emmys for his work on Big Little Lies. He is also known for the Nicole Kidman shows Nine Perfect Strangers and The Undoing.
Additionally, Kelley's upcoming project for HBO Max will delight true-crime fans. He's written Love and Death, a series based on the Texas Monthly article that details Candy Mongomery's gruesome murder of Betty Gore. Elizabeth Olsen is set to portray Candy and Lily Rabe playing Betty. The show is forecasted to premiere this year.
Until then, fans can see Kelley's storytelling in action when Anatomy of a Scandal debuts on Netflix April 15.