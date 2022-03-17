Halle Berry Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her and Gabriel Aubrey’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Nahla

Halle Berry is celebrating the 14th year around the sun for her oldest child.
The Catwoman actress shared a sweet birthday tribute to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16 in honor of her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry—who she shares with ex Gabriel Aubrey.
"14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an ‘Earth Angel' and I named her Nahla Ariela!" she captioned a photo of her and Nahla walking along the beach. "Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time! Happy Birthday, Nahla boo!"
Halle's comment section quickly filled up with birthday wishes from several of her celebrity friends, including Taraji P. Henson who wrote, "14?!?! ALREADY!!!! I can't. Happy birthday baby girl," and Lena Waithe who commented, "Happy birthday!!!"
The Oscar winner—also mom to 8-year-old Maceo Robert Martinez, who she shares with ex-husband Oliver Martinez—has always tried to maintain her kids' privacy by rarely sharing photos of them on social media.
In a 2019 interview with Today, Halle, 55, said sharing photos of her children's faces online was a "safety issue" for her.
"I just don't want to plaster them all over the internet," she said at the time. "That just doesn't feel right for me. They're gonna do that soon enough. That's gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts."
The Bruised director and actress added, "I've fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs."
