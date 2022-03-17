Halle Berry Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her and Gabriel Aubrey’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Nahla

Watch : Halle Berry Fears Making Mistakes as a Parent

Halle Berry is celebrating the 14th year around the sun for her oldest child.



The Catwoman actress shared a sweet birthday tribute to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16 in honor of her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry—who she shares with ex Gabriel Aubrey.



"14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an ‘Earth Angel' and I named her Nahla Ariela!" she captioned a photo of her and Nahla walking along the beach. "Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time! Happy Birthday, Nahla boo!"



Halle's comment section quickly filled up with birthday wishes from several of her celebrity friends, including Taraji P. Henson who wrote, "14?!?! ALREADY!!!! I can't. Happy birthday baby girl," and Lena Waithe who commented, "Happy birthday!!!"



The Oscar winner—also mom to 8-year-old Maceo Robert Martinez, who she shares with ex-husband Oliver Martinez—has always tried to maintain her kids' privacy by rarely sharing photos of them on social media.