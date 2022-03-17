Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Reveals She Underwent Vocal Cord Surgery

After years of battling vocal stress, Heather Rae Young is on the mend.
The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on March 16 to announce that she's in recovery after undergoing vocal cord surgery. "Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo," Heather, who was on vacation with husband Tarek El Moussa and friends prior to surgery, wrote. "Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time."
"It was a long time coming for me as I've been battling vocal stress for years," she continued. "After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route. Some may have noticed the my voice issues when watching #Sellingsunset and #flipping101 but on the road to recovery."
In late 2021, Heather revealed to fans that she had to be on bed rest and vocal rest for three months due to inflammation and calluses on her vocal cords. After the three months, however, it seems as though Heather and her doctors determined surgery was the best route for her.
In addition to her vocal health, Heather has also been very open with fans about her fertility journey, telling E!'s Daily Pop in February, "We have four embryos that are saved right now."
As Tarek—who shares kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Haack—and Heather continue their journey, the couple is enjoying newlywed bliss.
"Nothing beats Cabo, had the best weekend laughing with some of my best girlfriends and soaking up the sun with my sweet husband," Heather, who tied the knot with Tarek in October, captioned a March 14 Instagram post featuring vacation pics. "Thank you @therealtarekelmoussa for planning this little surprise getaway! You make me the happiest girl, I love every minute we spend together!"