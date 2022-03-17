Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours

Watch : Pete Davidson to Kanye West: "Grow the F--K Up"

Meta decided to put a stop to Kanye West's Instagram spree.

The tech company, formerly known as Facebook, suspended Kanye's Instagram account @kanyewest for 24 hours on March 16 for violating policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, a Meta spokesperson told E! News. According to the spokesperson, Meta restricted the "Heartless" rapper from posting, commenting and sending DMs within the timeframe.

The spokesperson said the company often takes additional steps against accounts that repeatedly break rules, adding that Meta will add more sanctions if Kanye continues to violate their policies.

It's unclear which of Kanye's posts violated the policies, but he has posted about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, Michael Che and D.L. Hughley in recent days.

E! News has reached out to Kanye's rep for comment.

Earlier this week, Kanye posted a photo of North's backpack on Instagram with the caption, "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost."