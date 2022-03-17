Now Is the Time to Binge Watch HBO Max's Starstruck

Ever wonder what would happen if an every day person slept with a movie star? Then let us introduce you to HBO Max's series Starstruck.
The comedy, which first debuted in April 2021, follows Jessie (played by creator Rose Matafeo), a movie theater worker and nanny, who finds herself celebrity-adjacent after having a one night stand with Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel), an actor as big as Chris Evans. Despite their initial attraction, the first season documents Jessie and Tom's complicated love story, which includes weaving in and out of each other's lives for a year. Intriguing, right? Well, a second season is on the way, arriving in eight days' time.
On March 16, HBO Max released the trailer for Starstruck's sophomore season, promising more of Jessie and Tom's unexpected romance. Not much has changed for the pair, with Jessie still trying to figure her life out and Tom just trying to be a part of it. Of course, this creates some laugh-out-loud moments.
"You're embarrassed of me, and I get it," Jessie tells Tom in the teaser below. "You should be with someone who is more like you."
Now the question remains, does Tom agree? For our sake, we hope not.
If that little tease isn't enough to inspire you to tune in for season two, then let us appeal to the rom-com fan inside of you. Matafeo told E! News in June that Bridget Jones's Diary was an inspiration for the series, saying, "Despite having been a teenager who lived in New Zealand, like, relating to this character who was 32 and lived in London. I was 16 being like, 'Yeah, I get it.'"
Not only did Matafeo reveal that she watched Bridget Jones's Diary a "scarily" amount of times, she highlighted how rom-coms have the power to "trigger a rush of endorphins for all kinds of people with just a little bit of chemistry and some carefully written banter."
And, as seen in the new trailer, Starstruck does just that. For instance, Tom asks Jessie, "You've never been on a first date before?"
To which cheekily she replies, "No. I actually prefer just to bump into someone like, over the course of a year, and then just sort of not get on a plane for them."
Hilarious, right?
For those of you who we've convinced to throw on season one of Starstruck, be sure to mark your calendar for season two, which arrives March 24 on HBO Max.