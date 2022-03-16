How It Girls Are Rocking the Trouser Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's trouser season, according to stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner!
Just like blazers, It Girls everywhere are making the traditional workwear pants stylish in and out of the workplace. Not only are trousers the perfect transitional bottom as we navigate changing temperatures, but you can dress them up or down. As seen on Kendall Jenner, you can pair them with a sweater vest and loafers for a chic everyday look or you can dress them up for an event like Zendaya demonstrated.
If you want to give your jeans a break, we rounded up the trousers we're currently eyeing that cater to every budget!
Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants
Available in 24 colors, these high waist pants will help you look trendy on a budget.
Harlow Wide-Leg Pants
Available in sizes 00-14, these wide-leg pants have a roomy feel to them to keep you comfortable 24/7. The best part? Madewell Insiders can score 20% off for a limited time!
The Way-High Drape Pant
We love this color because they go with just about anything! Pair them with a white tee or a sweater for an no-brainer look.
Sophisticated Take Light Purple High-Waisted Trouser Pants
These purple trouser pants are a must for your spring wardrobe.
Pretty Woman Pink Satin Trousers
These faded pink satin trousers will elevate any outfit. Not to mention, they're great for date nights and events.
Wide-Leg Button-Tab Flannel Pants
The flare design on these wide-leg trousers is everything! Plus, they're made with sustainable fabric.
Shape Up Trouser Pants
Add some texture and fun to your office or weekend fit thanks to these plaid trousers.
Straight Tweed Trousers
If you're headed back to the office, we recommend adding these tweed pants to your cart ASAP. They're classic and comfortable—what more could you want?
Tailored Wide Leg Pants
These wide leg pants come in seven versatile hues, so you can have options for every occasion.
