How It Girls Are Rocking the Trouser Trend

It's trouser season, according to stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner!

Just like blazers, It Girls everywhere are making the traditional workwear pants stylish in and out of the workplace. Not only are trousers the perfect transitional bottom as we navigate changing temperatures, but you can dress them up or down. As seen on Kendall Jenner, you can pair them with a sweater vest and loafers for a chic everyday look or you can dress them up for an event like Zendaya demonstrated.

If you want to give your jeans a break, we rounded up the trousers we're currently eyeing that cater to every budget!