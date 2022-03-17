Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RVSP at Kohl's Sale: 17 Spring Must-Haves We're Adding to Cart Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've had your eye on the charming styles of Reese Witherspoon's Draper James but wish they'd be a little more wallet-friendly, we've got a sale you'll definitely want to check out. Draper James RSVP, a special collection made exclusively for Kohl's, is on sale right now for 25% off.
Just like Draper James, Draper James RSVP was inspired by Reese's Southern roots, and you'll definitely see a lot of that through their dresses, tops and bottoms. The Kohl's collection in particular was inspired by the idea of a "casually elegant garden party," where each piece was designed to be "fun, effortless and breezy." Reese even wrote in a message on Kohl's, "I hope this collection makes you feel confident, pretty and put together."
There are a lot of really cute styles for spring including this chic white lace tiered dress that we absolutely love and the flirty floral puff sleeve shirt that's guaranteed to get all the compliments. Both dresses, as well as the rest of the collection, are on sale right now for 25% off. If you've always wanted to try Reese's Draper James, don't miss out on this chance to do so.
We've rounded up some cute spring must-haves we're adding to cart. Check those out below.
Draper James RSVP Squareneck Puff Sleeve Dress
This pretty square neck puff sleeve dress was made to be a head-turner. The color is stunning and the length is just right.
Draper James RSVP Puff Sleeve Button Front Dress
This puff sleeve button front dress is perfectly spring. We love the pink floral print and the attached belt makes this piece extra flattering.
Draper James RSVP Sleeveless Dot Maxi Dress
We can't resist a maxi dress, especially for spring and summer. According to one Kohl's reviewer, this dot maxi dress from Draper James RSVP is "so flattering, not at all see-through and a great length."
Draper James RSVP Lace Tiered Dress
This lace tiered dress is simple, classy and so chic. It's a compliment-getter for sure.
Draper James RSVP Textured Cardigan
Draper James RSVP's textured cardigan is the perfect piece to throw on over any of their dresses. You can get this in navy or white.
Draper James RSVP Sleeveless Tiered Dress
This versatile sleeveless tiered dress features a bib detail, a flouncy hem and pretty ruffles all throughout. Complete the look with some wedge sandals and a cute hat.
Draper James RSVP V-Neck Smocked Sleeve Dress
Flattering and comfortable were the words one Kohl's reviewer used to describe the Draper James RSVP V-Neck Smocked Sleeve Dress. It comes in three colors: cherry, navy and kelly green.
Draper James RSVP Puff Sleeve Shirt Dress
Got an invite to a spring garden party? This puff sleeve shirt dress is guaranteed to be a hit. It comes in sky floral and kelly floral, and both options are beautiful.
Draper James RSVP Button Front Sleeveless Dress
You can't help but smile when you sport this sunshine yellow button front sleeveless dress. Looks like a go-to spring dress to us!
Draper James RSVP Bow Strap Midi Dress
Out of all the Draper James RSVP dresses at Kohl's, this one has to be our fave. It comes in cherry gingham, yellow gingham and kelly floral.
Draper James RSVP Ruffle Trim Denim Jacket
Draper James put their own unique twist to the classic denim jacket by adding some flirty ruffles. Throw this on over your favorite dress and you're good to go. This also comes in white!
Draper James RSVP Linen-Blend Blazer
Blazers are a wardrobe staple for spring, and these chic pieces from Draper James RSVP are lightweight and come in two colors. If you're looking for new pieces to wear to work, this is a great choice.
Draper James RSVP Smocked Flutter Top
Smocked tops are must-haves for spring, and we love the pretty patterns these tops come in.
Draper James RSVP Paperbag Shorts
We're always here for a cute pair of shorts to pair with a plain top. These paperbag shorts from Paperbag Shorts come in four colors and patterns including cherry and lemon stripe.
Draper James RSVP Button Front Cardigan
We're totally obsessed with these button front cardigan from Draper James RSVP. That pink gingham pattern is just so cute!
Draper James RSVP Roll Cuff Skinny Jeans
Spring is a great time to be more colorful with your outfit choices. If you want to add some bold colorful jeans to your closet, check out these skinny jeans.
Draper James RSVP Cinched Waist Dress
How cute is this cherry striped dress? This is one dress you'll be wearing all spring ad summer long.
Looking for more spring fashion finds? Check out 20 Sexy & Cute Spring Dresses From Cupshe You Won't Believe Are Under $35.